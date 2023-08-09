Key Address by Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, Electronic Industries Association Of India (ELCINA)

In this video:

Topic: Strategies for SMB’s to embrace digital transformation and succeed in the new normal

Key Highlights:

+ 40% of our India’s exports are contributed by the SME sector

+ 45% of our industrial output is also contributed by the SME sector

+ SMEs are ensuring that they are able to place the right systems in place to remain competitive

+ 40% of the employment in the country is also generated by the SMEs

+ SMEs are now using cloud-based software, implementing customers relationship management systems and also leveraging data analytics