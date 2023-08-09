Key Address by Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, Electronic Industries Association Of India (ELCINA)
Digital SMB Summit | Virtual Conference | 9th August 2023
In this video:
Topic: Strategies for SMB’s to embrace digital transformation and succeed in the new normal
Key Highlights:
+ 40% of our India’s exports are contributed by the SME sector
+ 45% of our industrial output is also contributed by the SME sector
+ SMEs are ensuring that they are able to place the right systems in place to remain competitive
+ 40% of the employment in the country is also generated by the SMEs
+ SMEs are now using cloud-based software, implementing customers relationship management systems and also leveraging data analytics