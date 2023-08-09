Key Address by Mangirish Salelkar, CEO & Co-founder, Umang Group, Founder President, Goa Technology Association, and Chairman, IT Committee, ASSOCHAM

In this video:

Key Address by Mangirish Salelkar, CEO & Co-founder, Umang Group, Founder President, Goa Technology Association, and Chairman, IT Committee, ASSOCHAM

Topic: Goa Emerging IT Ecosystem – Sun, Sea, Sand and Software

Key Highlights:

+ 10 years back, India was the 10th largest economy in the world and today we are in fifth position globally

+ Goa Technology Association (GTA) was the new face of the tech industry thriving in Goa

+ Since its formation which was 6 years back, GTA still remains as the premium business organization for all the IT/ ITES and BPO companies of Goa

+ We have successfully been able to bridge the gap between the IT companies, the government and academia

+ To encourage startups, the Goa government has also come up with startup promotion cells that help in facilitating startups in the state