Key Address by Srikrishna Narasimhan, Group Head – IT, Pricol Limited

Digital SMB Summit | Virtual Conference | 9th August 2023

In this video:
Key Address by Srikrishna Narasimhan, Group Head – IT, Pricol Limited

Topic: Optimizing Business Processes with Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Key Highlights:
+ Robotic Process Automation (RPA) was invented by Blue Prism and first entered the services industry in 2012

+ RPA helps in increasing the efficiency of a process, it reduces the time and cost required for a particular process

+ There are multiple RPA tools available nowadays, such as Automation Anywhere, UIPath and also Microsoft has come up with their own automation platform

+ RPA can be used to curb manual errors to minimum and help in increasing compliance

+ For decision making, one cannot rely on RPA tools. In my opinion, humans are the best for decision making and I think it should be that way

