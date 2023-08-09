Key Address by Srikrishna Narasimhan, Group Head – IT, Pricol Limited
Digital SMB Summit | Virtual Conference | 9th August 2023
In this video:
Topic: Optimizing Business Processes with Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Key Highlights:
+ Robotic Process Automation (RPA) was invented by Blue Prism and first entered the services industry in 2012
+ RPA helps in increasing the efficiency of a process, it reduces the time and cost required for a particular process
+ There are multiple RPA tools available nowadays, such as Automation Anywhere, UIPath and also Microsoft has come up with their own automation platform
+ RPA can be used to curb manual errors to minimum and help in increasing compliance
+ For decision making, one cannot rely on RPA tools. In my opinion, humans are the best for decision making and I think it should be that way