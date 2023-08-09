Fireside Chat with Dr Nagarajan Raveendran, CIO, ABT Industries
Digital SMB Summit | Virtual Conference | 9th August 2023
In this video:
Fireside Chat with Dr Nagarajan Raveendran, CIO, ABT Industries & Adarsh Som, Senior Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
Topic: Strategies for SMB’s to embrace digital transformation and succeed in the new normal
Key Highlights:
+ We are currently putting our focus on the CRM perspective, since the customer comes first is our mantra
+ Apart from using traditional marketing methods, nowadays we are using social media and digital marketing
+ We recently formed a data lake over the cloud for our stakeholders and also for our compliance partners
+ I think all SMEs should have basic IT setup in place before going for complete digital transformation.
+ When one directly opts for automation without enriching or revisiting their processes then I don’t think that they will be able to reap complete benefits