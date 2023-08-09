In this video:

Fireside Chat with Dr Nagarajan Raveendran, CIO, ABT Industries & Adarsh Som, Senior Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Topic: Strategies for SMB’s to embrace digital transformation and succeed in the new normal

Key Highlights:

+ We are currently putting our focus on the CRM perspective, since the customer comes first is our mantra

+ Apart from using traditional marketing methods, nowadays we are using social media and digital marketing

+ We recently formed a data lake over the cloud for our stakeholders and also for our compliance partners

+ I think all SMEs should have basic IT setup in place before going for complete digital transformation.

+ When one directly opts for automation without enriching or revisiting their processes then I don’t think that they will be able to reap complete benefits