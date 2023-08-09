Fireside Chat with Biju Velayudhan, CIO, G Kuppuswamy Hospital, Coimbatore
Digital SMB Summit | Virtual Conference | 9th August 2023
In this video:
Fireside Chat with Biju Velayudhan, CIO, G Kuppuswamy Hospital, Coimbatore & Adarsh Som, Senior Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
Topic: Future-Proofing Your SMB: Emerging Technologies to Stay Ahead of the Curve
Key Highlights:
+ We are one of the best IT enablers in healthcare across the country.
+ We have added the integrated electronic medical record facility in our hospital.
+ All digital transformation initiatives have tangible and intangible benefits.
+ Multi-Cloud is good but I think hybrid cloud is far better.
+ Banking and UPI is the best example where we have gone completely digital and in my opinion that aspect should be there in every business