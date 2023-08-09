Special Address by Manoj Chugh, IT Industry Veteran
Digital SMB Summit | Virtual Conference | 9th August 2023

Topic: Scaling Success: Insights from Big Players for SMB Growth
Key Highlights:
+ Small and Medium size businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy
+ SMEs today can explore various financing options such as Government schemes, venture capital, angel funding and crowdfunding
+ Begin by evaluating your total addressable market opportunity
+ Identify key micro markets, assess your readiness, serve these markets and reassess your competition
+ Businesses need to create a strong online presence and explore new markets for optimum growth