Key Address by Shri Ravi Tyagi, CGM, SIDBI

Topic: Transforming the way MSMEs approach credit with a digital-first approach
Key Highlights:
+ The startup ecosystem is also a subset of the SME sector in the country
+ For a country like India which is an entrepreneur driven economy, the SMBs are a very important segment of the economy
+ The digital transformation in India was started with the onset of Aadhaar , the UIDAI institution getting accredited under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016
+ The emergence of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) radically transformed the way payments were made in India
+ The lending ecosystem in the country is going through massive digital transformation and is robustly equipped with precise monitoring aspects as well