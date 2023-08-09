In this video:

Key Address by Shri Ravi Tyagi, CGM, SIDBI

Topic: Transforming the way MSMEs approach credit with a digital-first approach

Key Highlights:

+ The startup ecosystem is also a subset of the SME sector in the country

+ For a country like India which is an entrepreneur driven economy, the SMBs are a very important segment of the economy

+ The digital transformation in India was started with the onset of Aadhaar , the UIDAI institution getting accredited under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016

+ The emergence of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) radically transformed the way payments were made in India

+ The lending ecosystem in the country is going through massive digital transformation and is robustly equipped with precise monitoring aspects as well