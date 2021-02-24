Panel Discussion: Best practices for improving the information security posture | Digital Technology Sabha 2021
Panelists :
+ CH A S Murty, Associate Director, CDAC
+ Yask, CISO, IOCL, Govt of India
+ Saroj Tripathy, Deputy GM – Technical, OCAC
+ V K Trivedi, Scientist ‘F’ & Director STQC Directorate
+ Sudip Banerjee, Director, Transformation strategy, APJ, Zscaler
+ Ajay Dubey, Channel Head(India/ SAARC), Forcepoint
+ Romanus Prabhu, Global Head – Technical Support of Endpoint Management and Security, ManageEngine
+ Sandhya Michu, Principal Correspondent, The Indian Express group (Moderator)
