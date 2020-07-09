Panel Discussion: How emerging technologies can help the BFSI sector lead the future | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Key Highlights:



+ Security measures should be carved in such a way that it is simple for users to comply: Ronald Raffensperger, Senior Transformation Expert, Financial Industry, Huawei

+ Digital delivery of services is the biggest opportunity for the financial services industry: Indraneel Sharma, VP and Lead Data Scientist – Retail Liabilities and Third Party Products, HDFC Bank

+ Today identity theft is the main concern with remote working, and we need to address that: Anuj Gupta, CEO, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

+ AI is very useful for understanding customer data and it helps optimise businesses: Prasanna Lohar, Head Digital, Innovation, Architecture, DCB Bank

+ In insurance industry 30 percent of work will be taken up by machines soon: Byju Joseph, CTO, Future Generali India Life Insurance

+ Banks must harness the technology for the right direction and the services must be calibrated: Rajendra Mhalsekar, Head Wholesale Banking Technology – Innovation & Architecture, IDFC FIRST Bank

