Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week
Key Highlights:
+ Digital tools have to be put in place to ensure enhanced customer experience in terms of claims settlement
+ Covid crisis has accelerated digital adoption in the insurance industry
+ Our grievance ratio dropped by a whopping 90 percent during the Covid crisis
+ Instead of looking at digital tools, organisations must define the problem and envision the expected result, then look for relevant digital tools
+ Digital adoption by customers and our partners was smooth and seamless
