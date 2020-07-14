Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ Digital tools have to be put in place to ensure enhanced customer experience in terms of claims settlement

+ Covid crisis has accelerated digital adoption in the insurance industry

+ Our grievance ratio dropped by a whopping 90 percent during the Covid crisis

+ Instead of looking at digital tools, organisations must define the problem and envision the expected result, then look for relevant digital tools

+ Digital adoption by customers and our partners was smooth and seamless

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]