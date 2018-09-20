fbpx
Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

EC Buzz | Govt Likely To Conduct Survey On Accessibility Of Smart Cities To Differently-Able People

VideoEC BuzzVideos
By Express Computer
7

The central government is likely to conduct a survey and rank 100 smart cities on the aspect of accessibility to the differently-able people or ‘divyang’ and the poor. After attending an interactive session on “Divyang-Friendly Measures and Policy Recommendations for Smart Cities in India”, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “May be at some stage, we should also do an accessibility index across cities.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Advertisement

Express Computer
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link