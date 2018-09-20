EC Buzz | Govt Likely To Conduct Survey On Accessibility Of Smart Cities To Differently-Able People

The central government is likely to conduct a survey and rank 100 smart cities on the aspect of accessibility to the differently-able people or ‘divyang’ and the poor. After attending an interactive session on “Divyang-Friendly Measures and Policy Recommendations for Smart Cities in India”, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “May be at some stage, we should also do an accessibility index across cities.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]