EC Buzz | One-Nation-One-Card For Public Transport Soon: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

One-Nation-One-Card For Public Transport Soon: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
India will shortly unveil a one-nation-one-card policy for public transport that will bring seamless connectivity between various modes of transport, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said. He said a robust transportation sector was the backbone for the development of any economy, especially for a densely populated developing country like India, and the focus of the nation’s mobility strategy was on sustainable modes of public transport, transport-oriented planning and digitisation.