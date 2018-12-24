Emerging Tech Conclave Day 2 | Panel Discussion on How CFOs are using digital technologies to transform finance
Emerging Tech Conclave 2018 | 30th Nov - 1st Dec, 2018 | Kolkata, West Bengal
The panel discussion explored the rise of the digital CFO, who plays a strategic role in data-driven value creation (turning data into insights), cross-functional collaboration (enabling real-time virtual collaboration while being compliant) and cybersecurity. For CFOs, digital technologies will also play a key role in capital allocation, measurement of value creation and in proactively addressing risk and better management using centralised dashboards and digital workflows; and getting real-time alerts using analytics.
Moderator: V S Parthasarathy, Group CIO & Group CFO, Mahindra & Mahindra
Panellists:
Rajendra Kamath, Group CFO, Reliance Retail
Ramesh Bafna, Senior Director Finance, Flipkart
Indroneel Dutt, CFO, Cleartrip
Bibik Agarwala, CFO, Raymond
Rashmi Joshi, Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director, Castrol India Ltd
