Emerging Tech Conclave Day 2 | Panel Discussion on How CFOs are using digital technologies to transform finance

The panel discussion explored the rise of the digital CFO, who plays a strategic role in data-driven value creation (turning data into insights), cross-functional collaboration (enabling real-time virtual collaboration while being compliant) and cybersecurity. For CFOs, digital technologies will also play a key role in capital allocation, measurement of value creation and in proactively addressing risk and better management using centralised dashboards and digital workflows; and getting real-time alerts using analytics.

Moderator: V S Parthasarathy, Group CIO & Group CFO, Mahindra & Mahindra

Panellists:

Rajendra Kamath, Group CFO, Reliance Retail

Ramesh Bafna, Senior Director Finance, Flipkart

Indroneel Dutt, CFO, Cleartrip

Bibik Agarwala, CFO, Raymond

Rashmi Joshi, Chief Financial Officer and Whole Time Director, Castrol India Ltd

