Exclusive Interview with Shaakun Khanna, Head HCM Applications Strategy, Oracle Asia Pacific

Exclusive Interview with Shaakun Khanna, Head HCM Applications Strategy, Oracle Asia Pacific

Performance plays a pivotal role in taking an organisation forward, yet most businesses today have a very weak system of reviewing employee’s performance and productivity. As per EY’s survey, there is a fall in productivity amid lockdown, and the Covid-19 crisis was identified as a major concern by most companies. They are realising that the old way of doing performance management will no longer work. But how exactly can HR leaders make performance management and productivity more useful for their people this year and, in the years, to come?

In this video:

+Shaakun Khanna, Head HCM Applications Strategy, Oracle Asia Pacific


