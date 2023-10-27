Exclusive Video Interview with Abhishek Biswal, Head of Digital Products and Services, Airtel Business

In an interview with Abhishek Biswal, Head of Digital Products and Services, Airtel Business, mentioned that Airtel’s Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) aims to simplify and streamline customer interactions for businesses. This CCaaS offering is designed to replace the need for companies to set up their own contact centers, often involving multiple vendors for software, telephony, hardware, and security systems. Airtel’s platform is built on their cloud infrastructure, providing scalability and flexibility for enterprises, enabling them to establish operations from anywhere in India, ranging from as small as 10 seats to up to 1000 seats. Anchor customers who have been testing the product during its pilot phase have reported cost savings, improved scalability, and enhanced customer experiences, leveraging Airtel’s extensive telephony infrastructure and network.