Exclusive Video Interview with Ambarish Singh, Group CISO, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The pandemic has expedited the transition to remote work and digitalisation, and organisations are making sure the resulting network changes are secure and stepping up their cybersecurity defense efforts. But despite the best security measures, there is a high probability every organisation will experience a breach at some point in time. Highlighting the suggestions on a cyber-resilient strategy for security leaders, Ambarish Singh, Group CISO, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. has joined Express Computer in an exclusive interview.

He explains how a well thought through Cyber Incident Response Plan must have a crisis communication plan along with conducting regular cyber drills with all stakeholders, including relevant partners and ensuring controls are deployed on all pillars of NIST CSF. He further points out why it is important to have IR engagement with a reputed partner and organisations should consider taking cyber insurance.