Exclusive Video Interview with Amit Chawla, Head of Digital Projects, Godrej & Boyce

In this insightful interview, Amit Chawla, Head of Digital Projects at Godrej & Boyce, delves into various aspects of the organisation’s digital landscape, focusing on recent initiatives, strategic integration of AI, traction for GenAI, utilisation of emerging technologies, data security measures, technological challenges, areas for improvement, and upcoming digital initiatives.

For watching more videos, subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC