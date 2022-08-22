Exclusive Video Interview with Amit Srivastava, Director & Head, Sales & Marketing, Rakuten India

Today, where digitalisation has transformed the way we work, data collection and analysis have become imperative to ensure an organisation’s growth. Rakuten India has come up with a no-code automation platform Rakuten SixthSense that enhances an organisation’s observability beyond logs, metrics and taxes. Also, it is a class-leading incident management solution. Highlighting how SixthSense can be a game changer for the industry, Amit Srivastava, Director & Head of Sales & Marketing, Rakuten India interacted with Express Computer in an exclusive interview.

