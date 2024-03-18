Exclusive Video Interview with Bhaskar Rao, CISO of Bharat Cooperative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd

Bhaskar Rao, CISO of Bharat Cooperative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd, delves into strategic AI integration in the organization’s IT roadmap and associated challenges, Gen AI traction, and cybersecurity significance in an exclusive Express Computer interaction. He highlights the bank’s approach to leveraging AI, addressing cybersecurity concerns through robust measures for data integrity and system security.

