Exclusive Video Interview with Mahesh Calavai, Chief Digital & AI Officer, TVS Motor Group
Mahesh Calavai, Chief Digital and AI Officer, TVS Motor Group, recently provided insights into the company’s digital and technology endeavors. He discussed the impact of recent initiatives, plans for strategic integration of AI, challenges foreseen in implementation, traction for Gen AI in the industry, and upcoming digital initiatives.
