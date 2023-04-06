Exclusive Video Interview with Matt Robinson, Chief Technology Officer, Rahi

IT infrastructure is the backbone of a company’s day-to-day business. If enterprises don’t have a robust IT plan in place, they are bound to falter. Given the ever-changing environment in which technology is becoming increasingly dynamic, it is important to understand a business’ needs and devise a resilient and agile architecture. To address this need gap, Rahi was born. It was co-founded in 2012. The company provides end-to-end digital transformation solutions that can help businesses convert long-term goals into success. In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Matt Robinson, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Rahi, shares his views on the growing need for IT infrastructure, data center transformation, A/V, networking, data storage, and security solutions.