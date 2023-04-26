Exclusive Video Interview with Nick Wilson, Vice President, APAC at LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Express Computer

Many organisations are embracing a hybrid cloud approach, which combines public and private cloud services. This trend is driving the need for data centers that can support the integration of on-premise and cloud-based systems. In an interview with Express Computer, Nick Wilson, Vice President, APAC at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, discusses the current data centre trends, their data centre strategy in India, and how this strategy benefits clients in the era of the digital revolution.

“Digital is expanding quickly, and nowhere is that more evident than in India. Fraudsters are also seizing the chance to actually assault clients in a variety of ways. The methods they use to combat fraud are becoming a lot more complex,” he says.

As India Budget 2023 recommended companies adopt a risk-based approach for KYC and a system that is amenable to meet the needs of Digital India, he adds, “From a KYC perspective, we’ve been helping many of our clients for several years in this space. Whether it be financial crime or fraud and identity, the threat metrics platform that we’re taking to market here in India, is a risk based approach system with authentication solutions that allow us to scale and ensure we meet the customer’s support. With a risk-based approach, it’s all about ensuring that we’re not making it too cumbersome for the customers’ journeys, while also protecting them. We feel comfortable and confident that our solution meets that risk-based approach through the authentication solution offering.”

