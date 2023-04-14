Exclusive Video Interview with Pankaj Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance

We have been on our transformation journey for two and a half years now, and at present – right from presales to onboarding and serving the customers, we are making the most of the technologies, says Pankaj Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance. In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, he further highlights how digital transformation has helped the organisation to achieve excellence in its operations. He also shares his views on AI, ML, and Blockchain technologies, and how these technologies can further help the insurance sector in the future.