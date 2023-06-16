Exclusive Video Interview with Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer, Shiprocket

E-commerce platforms are not just new shopping malls but also a doorway to a plethora of business opportunities. Certainly, the convenience of getting a product delivered at the doorstep without any hassle marks the USP of the online marketplace model. And, with companies like Shiprocket which is leveraging innovative solutions to revolutionise the e-commerce space, it becomes convenient for the sellers as well. In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer, Shiprocket says, “We’ve always come up with solutions keeping our customers at the centre stage to ensure seamless delivery of products. Moreover, transparency in the whole chain helps us do better with our partners and sellers.”