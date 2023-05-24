Exclusive Video Interview with Raghu Krishnananda, Myntra’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, Myntra
Raghu Krishnananda, Myntra’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, emphasizes in an interview that they focus on providing a personalized shopping experience that considers prior browsing patterns, preferences, and favorite brands. Further, Myntra ensures customers discover new season merchandise early on through channel integration, offering over 300 brands and 3,000 stores across India. The company has integrated its supply chain with its channel network for swift four-hour deliveries straight from stores, while performing multiple audits to safeguard customer data privacy.