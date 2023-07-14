Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Exclusive Interviews  »  Exclusive Video Interview with Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, CIO for People, Procurement, Legal and Head of the India Technology Centre, Deutsche Bank Group

Exclusive Video Interview with Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, CIO for People, Procurement, Legal and Head of the India Technology Centre, Deutsche Bank Group

Exclusive InterviewsVideos
By Express Computer
0 7

In a recent video interview, Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, CIO for People, Procurement, Legal and Head of the India Technology Centre, Deutsche Bank Group, discussed the importance of technology in banking. He highlighted how technology is enabling faster transaction processing and improving customer experience. The bank’s technology centre is exploring the potential of AI-ML technologies like Chat GPT and Generative AI in partnership with Google Cloud and Nvidia.

Deutsche Bank is leveraging technology enablers like distributed ledgers or blockchain, AI-ML, and Google Cloud Platform to hasten the process of product development, improve operational efficiency, and deliver products to customers. However, the offshore entity adopts a cautious approach to technology adoption, and fully understands the inner workings and potential pitfalls of new technologies before integrating them. As the industry evolves and multi-mode interactions become more important, faster processing and improved customer experience are key drivers for the use of technology in banking.

ALSO READ: https://www.expresscomputer.in/exclusives/how-deutsche-bank-group-plans-to-boost-banking-efficiency-with-cloud-generative-ai-and-blockchain/100759/

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image