Exclusive Video Interview with Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, CIO for People, Procurement, Legal and Head of the India Technology Centre, Deutsche Bank Group

In a recent video interview, Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, CIO for People, Procurement, Legal and Head of the India Technology Centre, Deutsche Bank Group, discussed the importance of technology in banking. He highlighted how technology is enabling faster transaction processing and improving customer experience. The bank’s technology centre is exploring the potential of AI-ML technologies like Chat GPT and Generative AI in partnership with Google Cloud and Nvidia.

Deutsche Bank is leveraging technology enablers like distributed ledgers or blockchain, AI-ML, and Google Cloud Platform to hasten the process of product development, improve operational efficiency, and deliver products to customers. However, the offshore entity adopts a cautious approach to technology adoption, and fully understands the inner workings and potential pitfalls of new technologies before integrating them. As the industry evolves and multi-mode interactions become more important, faster processing and improved customer experience are key drivers for the use of technology in banking.

