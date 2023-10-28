Exclusive Video Interview with Vinod Bhat, CIO & Chief Ethics Counsellor, Vistara

In an exclusive video interview, Vinod Bhat, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) & Chief Ethics Counsellor of Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, shares insights into their groundbreaking ‘Data-First, Digital-First’ strategy. This innovative approach has revolutionized the way Vistara operates, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

By leveraging the power of AI/ML based data analytics and insights technologies, Vistara has optimized various processes, from their user-friendly website and mobile application to their targeted passenger marketing campaigns and predictive maintenance. This data-driven approach has enabled the airline to achieve a unified view of their operations and empower their employees with the control and technology they need to perform their tasks efficiently.

“Airlines and aviation operate in a complex ecosystem, relying on a multitude of partners, SaaS platforms, and internal systems. Providing technology that helps the workforce perform their jobs efficiently and serve customers better is a priority, especially considering that most of the workforce is constantly on the move. Automation and efficiency directly impact the customer experience, and Vistara has embraced this concept wholeheartedly. For example, proactive maintenance practices have reduced the time an aircraft spends on the ground between landing and takeoff, ensuring timely departures. By focusing on building efficiency into their processes, Vistara has significantly improved customer satisfaction,” he opined in the interview.

The effectiveness of technology in improving efficiency is evident through several successful projects. For instance, implementing RFID technology for monitoring and tracking rotable and life-limited components has reduced the time spent on checks from hours to minutes per flight. Automation using QR code technology has streamlined the approval process for engineers, ensuring that only qualified individuals work on the aircraft. Additionally, a crew rostering system that takes crew preferences and work-life balance into account has enhanced their overall experience.

The technology surrounding data insights and inferences will continue to evolve. With the increasing number of smart devices and the generation of vast amounts of data, including IoT devices and sensors, Vistara aims to improve various aspects within and outside the aircraft. This data also plays a crucial role in making informed decisions for corporate purposes, such as starting new routes or better understanding customer and employee profiles.

Data will remain at the forefront of Vistara’s culture, driving meaningful decisions and improving operations. The airline recognizes the immense potential of AI-based technologies like Generative UI and Open AI, which are already showing promising results in numerous internal use cases. To ensure alignment with their business objectives, Vistara has established a digital center of excellence within their organization to monitor and track these evolving technologies.

