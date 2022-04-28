Exclusive Video Interview with Minaxi Indra, President, upGrad for Business
With the aim of creating impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and custom solutions, upGrad for Business partners with business organizations to equip their employees with the right skillset and mindset to produce a future-proof workforce. In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Minaxi Indra, President, upGrad for Business outlines how the company is closely working with corporates while empowering their workforce with the desired skills.