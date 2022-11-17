Panel Discussion: Building Green Data Centres that are Secure and Scalable

Panelists in this video:

+ Sanjeev Banzal, Director General, Education & Research Network (ERNET India), MeitY, Government of India

+ Debabrata Nayak, CTO, Digital India Corporation, National e-Governance Division, MeitY, Government of India

+ Vijay Devnath, GGM, Infra & Security, MDMS & CISO, Center for Railway Information Systems, Government of India

+ Suresh Jayanthi, Business Leader, IBM Z & LinuxONE, India South Asia

Moderated by Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

Sanjeev Banzal, Director General, Education & Research Network (ERNET India), MeitY, Government of India:

1) Green buildings, reduction of carbon footprint and energy consumption, reuse and recycle are some of the key aspects that IT industry should focus on, to ensure sustainability

2) We need to develop Data Centers in cold areas like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, etc. so that the cooling effect can help in reducing the power consumption

Debabrata Nayak, CTO, Digital India Corporation, National e-Governance Division, MeitY, Government of India:

1) These days we look forward to build Data Centers as a platform that could provide numerous citizen services

2) Today the focus is more on how citizens could easily reach out to Government platforms to avail services seamlessly

Vijay Devnath, GGM, Infra & Security, MDMS & CISO, Center for Railway Information Systems, Government of India:

1) Data privacy and security both are important. Data Center operators must look into aspects through which they can recover data as soon as possible

2) The 5G network increases the risk surface in proportion with the increase in the bandwidth so there’s a need to be very vigilant from the cybersecurity angle

Suresh Jayanthi, Business Leader, IBM Z & LinuxONE, India South Asia:

1) ‌IBM servers are efficient and utilise less power compared to other servers in the market. Also, it has a longer life span which further adds to the sustainability part

2) ‌Cyber resiliency is very important. Therefore the focus should be more on how to recover data after a cyber attack