Panel Discussion: Remodeling security in times of hybrid work models
Information Security Conclave 2021 | 19th May 2021 | Virtual Conference
Panelists in this video:
+ Vinay Hariharan, CISO, CRIF India
+ Raman Narayan, Group GM & CISO, ONGC
+ Keyur Desai, VP – IT, CIO – Essar Ports & Shipping, Head Info-Security, Network & Communications, Essar Group
+ Prof. Dr. J S Sodhi, Group CIO & Sr VP, Amity Education Group
+ Manish Sehgal, CISO, AU Small Finance Bank
+ Alvin Rodrigues, Field Chief Security Officer, APAC, Infoblox
+ Alain Sanchez, EMEA CISO, Senior Evangelist, Fortinet
+ Ranjan Sakalley, Head of Engineering & Technology, Vedantu
+ Moumita Deb Choudhury, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, Indian Express Group (Moderator)
