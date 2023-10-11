Fireside Chat: Murali Brahmadesam, CTO, Razorpay | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:

+ Murali Brahmadesam, CTO, Razorpay

+ Adarsh Som, Principal Correspondent, Express Computer (Moderator)

Topic: Role of Emerging Tech in Making Fintechs Future-Ready

Key Highlights:

[1] Technology is ever-evolving, and we are continuously working towards making payment processes more simplified.

[2] AI and ML are trending now, but we have been using predictive analytics for several years to redirect the payment merchant and provide a better customer experience.

[3] Razorpay Magic Checkout enables seamless prepaid and COD transactions on your platform, improves your conversion rate, and reduces RTO.

[4] Security and compliance are the top priorities for us, as we handle money and are heavily investing in these areas.

[5] Fintechs may create more domain-specific solutions using generative AI, and there is still much to be done with regional languages, particularly in India.

