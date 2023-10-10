Kaushik Mukherjee, Business Head, Falconize | Startup Summit 2023
In this video:
Kaushik Mukherjee, Business Head, Falconize
Topic: Percept Insight – Transforming Data Noise to Actionable Insights
Key Highlights:
[1] Percept Insight has the ability to understand trends and has the ability to engage end users based on those trends.
[2] Percept Insight Real-time actionability configures communication messages near real-time user actions and intersects them with trend detections, thus significantly increasing marketing effectiveness and conversions.
[3] We provide dynamic segmentations that enable the creation of segmentations based on real-time user behaviour.
[4] We provide conversational analytics powered by generative AI. This allows for super-fast onboarding and getting insights without the need to actually understand the nuances of the tool.
[5] Successful companies of the future will have an end-to-end view across the customer journey and the ability to glean information from the deluge of data they are bombarded with.
To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC