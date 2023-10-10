Express Computer

Kaushik Mukherjee, Business Head, Falconize | Startup Summit 2023

In this video:
Kaushik Mukherjee, Business Head, Falconize

Topic: Percept Insight – Transforming Data Noise to Actionable Insights

Key Highlights:
[1] Percept Insight has the ability to understand trends and has the ability to engage end users based on those trends.

[2] Percept Insight Real-time actionability configures communication messages near real-time user actions and intersects them with trend detections, thus significantly increasing marketing effectiveness and conversions.

[3] We provide dynamic segmentations that enable the creation of segmentations based on real-time user behaviour.

[4] We provide conversational analytics powered by generative AI. This allows for super-fast onboarding and getting insights without the need to actually understand the nuances of the tool.

[5] Successful companies of the future will have an end-to-end view across the customer journey and the ability to glean information from the deluge of data they are bombarded with.

