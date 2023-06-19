Amla Kanvinde, Cybersecurity Expert | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa

In this video:

Amla Kanvinde, Cybersecurity Expert

Topic: Behavioural Cybersecurity

Key Highlights:

+ Technology cannot solve all our cybersecurity problems. We need to learn control our mind

+ Cybercriminals play around social engineering by attracting human minds to malicious links

+ It is easier to fortify human minds than machines

+ Cybercriminals use the power of persuasion against human minds to commit cyber related mistakes