Amla Kanvinde, Cybersecurity Expert | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa
Technology Senate 2023 | Day 1 | 9th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa
In this video:
Amla Kanvinde, Cybersecurity Expert
Topic: Behavioural Cybersecurity
Key Highlights:
+ Technology cannot solve all our cybersecurity problems. We need to learn control our mind
+ Cybercriminals play around social engineering by attracting human minds to malicious links
+ It is easier to fortify human minds than machines
+ Cybercriminals use the power of persuasion against human minds to commit cyber related mistakes