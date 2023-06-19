Shashank Agrawal, CTO, HDFC Credila | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa

In this video:

Shashank Agrawal, CTO, HDFC Credila

Topic: Digital Transformation: Learning from Trenches

Key Highlights:

+ Digital transformation at HDFC Credila manifests its culture, which the firm’s MD and CEO, Mr Arijit Sanyal, and other senior leaders have harnessed over the years and employees have embraced wholeheartedly.

+ Digital is not the end goal, but a continuous journey that the firm has embarked on to establish it as a hallmark for offering an omni-persona digital experience to all stakeholders in the value chain.

+ The digital transformation at HDFC Credila is hinged around three key pillars: Why, What and How.

+ At the heart, it is the build-out of a core lending stack using open-source stack/microservices architecture

+ HDFC Credila strongly believes digital transformation will enable to leverage the true power of digital technologies and position it as a thought leader within the BFSI ecosystem in India