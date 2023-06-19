Mansi Thaparr, Cyber Security Expert | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa
Technology Senate 2023 | Day 1 | 9th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa
In this video:
Mansi Thaparr, Cyber Security Expert
Topic: The Evolving Role of the CISO
Key Highlights:
+ Cybersecurity is a raging topic today. The role of a CISO has evolved from being a business protector to a business leader, especially after organisations have started realising the cyber threats
+ Today a CISO needs to be an effective influencer, workforce architect, stress navigator, future risk manager
+ There is a skill gap in the industry in terms of cybersecurity that needs to be addressed
+ Cybersecurity is not a topic limited to the IT department but a collective effort is needed to ensure security