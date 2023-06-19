Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Mansi Thaparr, Cyber Security Expert | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa

Mansi Thaparr, Cyber Security Expert | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa

Technology Senate 2023 | Day 1 | 9th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 13

In this video:
Mansi Thaparr, Cyber Security Expert

Topic: The Evolving Role of the CISO

Key Highlights:
+ Cybersecurity is a raging topic today. The role of a CISO has evolved from being a business protector to a business leader, especially after organisations have started realising the cyber threats

+ Today a CISO needs to be an effective influencer, workforce architect, stress navigator, future risk manager

+ There is a skill gap in the industry in terms of cybersecurity that needs to be addressed

+ Cybersecurity is not a topic limited to the IT department but a collective effort is needed to ensure security

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image