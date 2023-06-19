Edtech Platform Adda247 Acquires Veeksha for an Undisclosed Amount to Create 3D Experiences for Students

Google-backed Adda247, India’s largest vernacular learning platform, has acquired Veeksha for an undisclosed amount. Based in Ahmedabad, Veeksha provides innovation to enhance learners’ experience by producing 3D educational content. With this acquisition, Adda247 will offer interactive learning modules to their students to enable an in-depth understanding of concepts through better visualizations. The acquisition will also lead to Veeksha being merged into Adda247 and have complete vision synergies.

Veeksha creates immersive 3D Mathematics and Science content for new-age learners who prefer learning on digital devices. Their immersive and experiential learning modules are cross-platform and can be used by teachers as well as students. Together with Veeksha, Adda247 will strengthen its position to cater to K12 & JEE/ NEET aspirants by providing the latest 3D/AR/VR experiential learning tools. Thus, reaching tier 3 and 4 students by increasing curiosity and providing in-depth understanding. Early data suggests Adda247 witnessed more than a 30% increase in engagement for the student cohort who are using this new content type.

Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247, commented that “We are working tirelessly to scale up our AR/VR capabilities and offer the best learning to the students coming to our platform. With Veeksha, we plan to simplify complex concepts into simple 3D visualizations, virtual experiments, and explanatory videos and ultimately lead students to perform better”.

“We are excited to introduce the expertise of Veeksha to all content consumers in the educational institution space. Adda247’s large user base along with our ability to create 3D visualized content can pave the way for exciting advancements in education with AR/VR”, added Gaurishankar Singh, Co-Founder, Veeksha.

Adda247 has played an instrumental role in the learning journeys of more than 100 million students beyond metropolitan cities by delivering quality online education in 12 vernacular languages. To add strategic value to Adda247’s offering in the UPSC and State PSC segment, the company acquired UPSC-focused ed-tech platform, StudyIQ Education in 2021. Currently, Add247 has 50 million monthly active users and a total of 2 million+ paid users. In October 2022, the company raised $35 million from marquee investors like Google, WestBridge Capital, Infoedge, and Asha Impact.ac