Michael Chang, Sales Head, APAC, Synology | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa

Michael Chang, Sales Head, APAC, Synology

Topic: Empowering Business Resilience

Key Highlights:

+ There are three steps to effective data protection: disaster recovery, flexible management, and data security

+ Synology’s comprehensive all-in-one solution ensures efficient backup, data integrity, and flexible recovery

+ When it comes to backup strategy we follow a 3,2,1 strategy for backup that includes – 3 copies, 2 types of media, and 1 copy offsite

+ We have dedicated teams to ensure service and data security under: Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) and Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT)

+ We partner with the hackers community through a bug bounty program to strengthen our product security