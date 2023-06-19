Michael Chang, Sales Head, APAC, Synology | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa
Technology Senate 2023 | Day 1 | 9th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa
In this video:
Michael Chang, Sales Head, APAC, Synology
Topic: Empowering Business Resilience
Key Highlights:
+ There are three steps to effective data protection: disaster recovery, flexible management, and data security
+ Synology’s comprehensive all-in-one solution ensures efficient backup, data integrity, and flexible recovery
+ When it comes to backup strategy we follow a 3,2,1 strategy for backup that includes – 3 copies, 2 types of media, and 1 copy offsite
+ We have dedicated teams to ensure service and data security under: Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) and Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT)
+ We partner with the hackers community through a bug bounty program to strengthen our product security