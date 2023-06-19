Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa

In this video:

Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales

Topic: A New Approach for Enterprise Data Security

Key Highlights:

+ Thales Cloud Protection & Licensing have secured and protected 80% of the world’s payment transactions. It has helped in securing valuable corporate and government information.

+ We are a leader in Data Protection using Encryption and Key Management Technology.

+ Digital technologies that will play a crucial role in the coming years – such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, connectivity and the cloud- account for nearly half of our innovation.

+ We are the only cloud life cycle management solution in industry.

+ When end user shares data with enterprises, they put their trust in them and it’s their responsibility to make sure that they uphold that