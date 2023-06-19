Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa

Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa

Technology Senate 2023 | Day 1 | 9th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 14

In this video:
Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales

Topic: A New Approach for Enterprise Data Security

Key Highlights:
+ Thales Cloud Protection & Licensing have secured and protected 80% of the world’s payment transactions. It has helped in securing valuable corporate and government information.

+ We are a leader in Data Protection using Encryption and Key Management Technology.

+ Digital technologies that will play a crucial role in the coming years – such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, connectivity and the cloud- account for nearly half of our innovation.

+ We are the only cloud life cycle management solution in industry.

+ When end user shares data with enterprises, they put their trust in them and it’s their responsibility to make sure that they uphold that

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image