Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales | Day 1 | Technology Senate, Goa
Technology Senate 2023 | Day 1 | 9th June 2023 | Resort Rio, Goa
In this video:
Ved Prakash, Regional Banking Head – India, Thales
Topic: A New Approach for Enterprise Data Security
Key Highlights:
+ Thales Cloud Protection & Licensing have secured and protected 80% of the world’s payment transactions. It has helped in securing valuable corporate and government information.
+ We are a leader in Data Protection using Encryption and Key Management Technology.
+ Digital technologies that will play a crucial role in the coming years – such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, connectivity and the cloud- account for nearly half of our innovation.
+ We are the only cloud life cycle management solution in industry.
+ When end user shares data with enterprises, they put their trust in them and it’s their responsibility to make sure that they uphold that