In this video:

Andy, Senior Technical Evangelist, ManageEngine

Topic: Securing your infrastructure: Unveiling Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Tools for a Resilient Future

Key Highlights:

[1] Zero Trust, IAM and SIEM- Data Protection is the first thing you should do in your organisation.

[2] India has been a significant victim of Cyberattack. As the country becomes digitised, automatically the threat landscape gets bigger.

[3] Different pillars that helps you to build an IAM are Authentication, Authorization, User Management, and Central User Repository. You need to have a multi factor authentication to build a good ecosystem.

[4] Zero Trust is a strategy that works on three principles which is never trust any one and always verify. Secondly use least privilege access and lastly assume the breach has already happened.

