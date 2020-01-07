Edge Computing: Technology and Markets: Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate | TechSenate
Technology Senate Digital South India | 11 -12 December 2019 | Mahabalipuram
Session on Edge Computing: Technology and Markets by Vivek Upman, Enterprise Lead – South Asia, Seagate.
Seagate, now with edge compute wants to address customers directly, unlike previously when it was more of an OEM, says Vivek Upman
