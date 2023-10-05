Gopal Krishna, Sales Head – Corporate Business, Barco Electronic Systems | Day 1 | Technology Senate North 2023

In this video:

Gopal Krishna, Sales Head – Corporate Business, Barco Electronic Systems

Topic: Seamless Hybrid Meeting Experience

Key Highlights:

[1] IT should invest in video collaboration technology to enable the ability to be just one click away from data and tools, with access to the right set of software.

[2] We at Barco introduced the concept of “Bring Your Own Meeting” (BYOM), and we encouraged customers to bring their laptops and conferencing equipment, connect using a Barco button or app, and initiate their meetings.

[3] Our ClickShare app is designed to gather various usage scenarios, from meetings to available rooms, and automatically guides you whether you’re a host or participant.

[4] Barco is the first in the market to offer wireless presentation and wireless conferencing capabilities.

[5] Digital signage functions when a call is over and the conference room display transforms into a digital signage display to broadcast content to the world.

