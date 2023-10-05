Fireside Chat: Harnath Babu, Partner & CIO, KPMG India & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer | Day 1 | Technology Senate North 2023
Technology Senate North 2023 | Day 1 | 15th September 2023 | Chandigarh
In this video:
Fireside Chat: Harnath Babu, Partner & CIO, KPMG India & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer
Topic: Best Practices for Leveraging Generative AI in Your Organization
Key Highlights:
[1] There should be a strong business case for using generative AI with clear business objectives.
[2] You must have the right and relevant data to train the AI models.
[3] We are now entering a phase of generative BI.
[4] As AI models can be biased depending on the data they are trained on, it is important to have a governance model.
[5] Generative AI will not replace existing resources in the field of content and minimise creativity; it will certainly augment and streamline the content creation process.
