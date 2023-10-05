Fireside Chat: Harnath Babu, Partner & CIO, KPMG India & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer | Day 1 | Technology Senate North 2023

In this video:

Fireside Chat: Harnath Babu, Partner & CIO, KPMG India & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Topic: Best Practices for Leveraging Generative AI in Your Organization

Key Highlights:

[1] There should be a strong business case for using generative AI with clear business objectives.

[2] You must have the right and relevant data to train the AI models.

[3] We are now entering a phase of generative BI.

[4] As AI models can be biased depending on the data they are trained on, it is important to have a governance model.

[5] Generative AI will not replace existing resources in the field of content and minimise creativity; it will certainly augment and streamline the content creation process.

