Kaustubh Dabral, Global CIO, Dabur India | Day 2 | Technology Senate North 2023
Technology Senate North 2023 | Day 2 | 16th September 2023 | Chandigarh
In this video:
Keynote Address by Kaustubh Dabral, Global CIO, Dabur India
Topic: Dabur’s Journey to the Cloud
Key Highlights:
[1] Application awareness is a crucial parameter linked to the growth of your business. If you plan to migrate to the cloud, it must align with your business needs, especially in a fast-paced and unpredictable environment.
[2] Cloud migration is not merely an infrastructure transformation project; it is, in fact, an application transformation project.
[3] Proper workload planning plays a pivotal role in the success of cloud migration.
[4] It’s imperative to consider security during the planning phase of your cloud journey, as its importance cannot be overstated. Retroactively addressing security concerns after the planning phase can be prohibitively expensive.
[5] At Dabur, we emphasise that cloud migration is not just an IT project; it is a business transformation project, highlighting the significance of User Acceptance Testing (UAT) in the process.
