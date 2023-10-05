Panel Discussion: From Adoption to Innovation: Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Elevate Your Business in the New Digital Age | Day 2 | Technology Senate North 2023

Panelists in this video:

+ Kapil Mehrotra, Group CTO, Dhanuka Agritech (Moderator)

+ Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice President & IT Head, JK Lakshmi Cement & Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

+ Shashank Jain, CIO & President, Shree Finance

Key Highlights:

[1] Kapil Mehrotra, Group CTO, Dhanuka Agritech:

+ It is essential to maintain a strong focus on chain management. The digital market is highly volatile, and transformation efforts come with numerous challenges. However, by adopting the right mechanisms and strategies, businesses can successfully thrive in this market.

[2] Rajesh Kumar Singh, VP and Head of IT, JK Lakshmi Cement and Udaipur Cement Work Ltd:

+ Before mindlessly pursuing rising technology trends, we should first identify our pain points. Therefore, we can link a community to a chatbot.

[3] Shashank Jain, CIO and President, Shree Finance:

+ We, as an NBFC, focus on AI for loan management and utilize VR to tailor products to diverse customer needs. We employ chatbots for efficient customer service. AI empowers us to assess risk, find optimal solutions, and streamline operations, saving time and reducing workloads.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC