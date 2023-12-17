In this video:

Ketaki Rastogi, Solutions Consultant – Document Cloud, Adobe

Topic: Ease of Doing Business with Adobe Document Cloud

Key Highlights:

[1] Document workflows keep business moving. The right document processes sets your business up for success.

[2] Adobe has 4 pillars: Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Scan, for e-signatures Adobe Acrobat Sign, and Adobe Acrobat Sign Embed. These Document Services helps to process documents using different APIs and Services and also offers a great interoperability in the ecosystem.

[3] With Adobe the documents can be secured and comply to infrastructural requirements.

[4] We helped a bank (customer) automate its settlement workflow over an IVR and the entire process has nine steps that took 11 days to complete.

[5] Adobe Document Cloud can support all your document needs in a secured and a compliant manner while ensuring that customer have an incredible experience.

