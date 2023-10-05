Panel Discussion: Security: Emerging Threats, Best Practices, and the Future of Connected Security | Day 2 | Technology Senate North 2023

Panelists in this video:

+ Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement (Moderator)

+ Kumar Ravi, CISO, Teleperformance India and Global Business Services

+ Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Ingrevia

+ Kapil Madaan, Global Head – Information Security, Risk & Compliance, Max Healthcare

+ Vishal Jain, Head IT & Infra, Delmonte Foods

+ Raja Mohan Kandlakunta, GM-IT & CISO, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance

Key Highlights:

[1] Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement (Moderator):

+ Importance of conducting Cyber Drills with various attack vectors, mainly email phishing, spear phishing, voice & SMS phishing, and Business Email Compromise (BEC), followed by tailored education and coaching for vulnerable employees.

[2] Kumar Ravi, CISO, Teleperformance India and Global Business Services:

+ Regular training, simulated phishing exercises, clear policies, interactive learning, prizes for reporting problems, and executive backing are all ways that organizations can encourage cybersecurity awareness among their staff members while also encouraging a culture of alert and accountability.

[3] Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Ingrevia:

+ To effectively deploy AI models at the edge, organisations should optimise models for resource constraints, implement secure data handling practices, and use techniques like federated learning. Implications for data privacy include local data processing, while model accuracy may be affected by limited resources and changing edge conditions.

[4] Kapil Madaan, Global Head – Information Security, Risk & Compliance, Max Healthcare:

+ Cyber Security leaders should prepare Cyber defence Strategy based on enemy of the industry, nature of the organisation’s business and complete visibility over company’s crown jewels.

[5] Vishal Jain, Head IT & Infra, Delmonte Foods:

+ In order to reduce human error and recognise dangers, user awareness and education are essential for preventing security breaches.

[6] Raja Mohan Kandlakunta, GM-IT & CISO, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance:

+ To defend against external threats, employees must fortify the first line of defense within organisations.

