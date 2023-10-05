Panel Discussion: The Future of Customer Experience: Emerging Strategies and Technologies to Create Meaningful Interactions and Drive Brand Loyalty | Day 2 | Technology Senate North 2023

Panelists in this video:

+ Anil Porter, CIO, Interglobe Technology Quotient (Moderator)

+ Vartul Mittal, Technology & Innovation Specialist

+ Manish Gaur, CIO, Aqualite India Ltd

+ Sarbani Bhatia, SVP – IT, Jagran Prakashan Ltd

+ Sandeep Kumar Pandita, CIO & Head IT, Hero Steels Ltd

+ Charu Bhargava, Vice President – IT, Sheela Foam

Key Highlights:

[1] Anil Porter, CIO, Interglobe Technology Quotient (Moderator):

+ Customer experience journey will become more challenging in order to be complaint to laws and at the same time continue to deliver business outcomes

[2] Vartul Mittal, Technology & Innovation Specialist:

+ Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and obtain consent for data collection and personalisation efforts.

[3] Manish Gaur, CIO, Aqualite India Ltd:

+ We need to identify customer needs and create personalised schemes based on the customer’s past purchases and create engagement for an enhanced customer experience.

[4] Sarbani Bhatia, SVP – IT, Jagran Prakashan Ltd:

+ Businesses need to have access to a real-time, shared, unified view of customer behavior, sentiments, and transactions across various channels to be able to deliver customised content and personalised recommendations that will lead to long-term engagement and satisfaction.

[5] Sandeep Kumar Pandita, CIO & Head IT, Hero Steels Ltd:

+ While dealing with customer data, we must have a strong cyber security posture to protect the data.

[6] Charu Bhargava, Vice President – IT, Sheela Foam:

+ Data is the most important aspect for any organisation. It’s privacy and security needs to be maintained while intelligently using it for business growth.

