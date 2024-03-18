Dr T K Sreedevi, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Telangana
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 2nd March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
In this video:
Dr T K Sreedevi, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Telangana
Topic: Transforming Taxation: Innovations and Strategies for Commercial Taxation in Telangana
Key Highlights:
[1] Ask for tax invoices to foster transparency and informed citizenship in transactions.
[2] Analysing patterns and addressing misuse is crucial for continuous commodity monitoring.
[3] Real-time alerts are essential to prevent data loss and enhance monitoring capabilities.
[4] Implementing a robust database with geocoding, biometric authentication, and grievance redressal mechanisms strengthens tax administration and treats genuine taxpayers as valued customers.