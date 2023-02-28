Sumit Wadhwa, Director – Government Vertical, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd
Technology Sabha 2023 | DAY 2 | 24th February 2023 | Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kochi
In this video:
Sumit Wadhwa, Director – Government Vertical, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd
Topic: Breaking Barriers “Reform, Perform & Transform”
Key Highlights:
+ Innovation is at the heart of Samsung
+ We have 36 R&D Centres across the country
+ Chatbot & AI is the new era of innovation and disruption
+ ‘Samsung Knox’ integrates hardware and software that work together to give you the highest level of ‘Data Protection’
+ What makes Samsung unique is its seamless device experience
+ Samsung has the largest service network and the world’s largest mobile factory