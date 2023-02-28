In this video:

Sumit Wadhwa, Director – Government Vertical, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd

Topic: Breaking Barriers “Reform, Perform & Transform”

Key Highlights:

+ Innovation is at the heart of Samsung

+ We have 36 R&D Centres across the country

+ Chatbot & AI is the new era of innovation and disruption

+ ‘Samsung Knox’ integrates hardware and software that work together to give you the highest level of ‘Data Protection’

+ What makes Samsung unique is its seamless device experience

+ Samsung has the largest service network and the world’s largest mobile factory