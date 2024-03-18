Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony | Day 2
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 2 | 2nd March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
Technology Sabha 2024 Awards Ceremony Winners:
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Chandannagar Police Commissionerate and P & AR Dept., Govt. of West Bengal
+ Directorate of Income Tax System, Government of India
+ Citizen Resource Information Department, Govt. of Haryana
+ Department of School Education, Govt. of West Bengal
Award Category: Cloud
+ Digital India Corporation (Project Diksha)